PSA: Generator Safety

During a natural disaster, there is a very likely chance that your power will go out. While this can be an extremely tedious and unfortunate setback, there is one major way of being able to combat this issue: a generator.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

By definition, a generator is a portable power bank for emergency or necessary power solutions. Generators can be used to temporarily restore power to your homes or residence during a natural disaster, or to restore power to certain household items such as a fridge or freezer.

Safety tips for using a generator

Generators can come in all shapes and sizes with varying voltage containment, as well as some potentially high price tags attached. With this can come specific preparations to ensure you are using your generators to it’s maximum potential.

The Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) have taken the liberty of going in-depth into various tips and tricks regarding generator maintenance, including some useful safety instructions, registration information, and electrical explanations.

When it comes to preparing your portable generator, JEA recommends the following:

If you already have a generator, don’t wait until a storm is almost upon us to prepare it for use.

Be sure you purchase enough fuel containers and fuel to run your generator for a few weeks. Do not store the fuel indoors or anywhere near your generator.

If you don’t have a suitable, safe location for your generator (outside your home and garage where it won’t get wet), build a small generator enclosure in a good location where it can be run when needed.

Run your generator every two months to make sure it’s running properly. Generators that sit for long periods of time with old fuel may not run when needed

Portable Electric Generator For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it. (DonNichols/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Regarding generator safety, it is highly recommending that the following steps are taken:

Read the instruction manual that came with your portable generator.

Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. They generate carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless, and will kill you if used in an enclosed area.

Do not connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring or electrical outlets. Generators can “back feed” into the power lines attached to your home, which can increase voltage anywhere on our system and seriously injure or kill a JEA lineman or your neighbor on the same line.

Keep children and pets away from your portable generator. It will get hot enough to give you - and your kids - a severe burn.

Register your standby generator with JEA to avoid injury or death of JEA employees working on power lines.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.