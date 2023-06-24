The Purple Parade will be held in Atlantic Beach to honor those who lost family due to Alzheimer’s

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a Purple Parade in Atlantic Beach.

It is to honor caregivers and those living with and lost to people with Alzheimer’s.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the City of Atlantic Beach police station and end at ABBQ. Residents are encouraged to wear purple along the route to show their support. On July 15, the gala will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Queen’s Harbour Yacht and Country Club.

