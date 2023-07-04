‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ asking community for help getting a new wheelchair-accessible van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terry Denis, a viral sensation from Tennessee who became famous for lighting fireworks while in his wheelchair, is asking for help from the public.

Denis, who is also known as “Back Up Terry” or “Put It in Reverse Terry” needs a new wheelchair-accessible van.

According to his GoFundMe page, Davis’ current van is broken beyond repair, and he needs a new one.

Davis became a viral sensation in 2017 for a YouTube video that shows him lighting fireworks on July 4. As the fireworks begin to go off, Davis has trouble getting out of the way in his wheelchair.

The friend recording the video is heard behind the camera yelling at Davis to get to safety by saying, “Back up Terry! Put it in reverse, Terry!”

The original video has about 15 million views on YouTube.

Davis has been in a wheelchair for over 15 years after suffering a spinal injury.

You can help Davis get a new ride by checking out his GoFundMe HERE.

