Putnam County deputy facing DUI charge following crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy was arrested Friday and is facing a DUI charge after a car crash. Deputy Ricardo Martin was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post Monday.

The post states that Ricardo was the only vehicle involved in the crash and he was driving his personal vehicle. The post did not state where the crash occurred.

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