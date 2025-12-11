Putnam County Goodwill evacuated after grenade found in donation bin

PALATKA, Fla — A Palatka Goodwill was evacuated after police say a live hand grenade was found in a donation bin. The Palatka Police Department says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

In a post on social media, the Palatka Police Department says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was called in to assist in the situation, where they took the grenade to a secure location and detonated it remotely.

"We want to remind the community to thoroughly check all items before donating, ensuring that hazardous items, such as explosives, firearms, or ammunition, are not accidentally included," says the Palatka Police Department.

The agency says if you ever encounter a hand grenade or other explosive device, don’t touch or handle it, leave the area, and call law enforcement.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group