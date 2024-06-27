Putnam County man arrested for trying to kidnap woman at Dollar General

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Adam Wolf was arrested for trying to kidnap a woman on Wednesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Wolf asked her if she needed a ride at the Dollar General on U.S. 17 South. When she declined his offer, he demanded she get in his car, saying, “You will get in this vehicle.”

The victim said she saw several guns near Wolf in his car and a white substance she believed was drugs.

Thinking she was going to be kidnapped, the victim told deputies she ran into the Dollar General and Wolf followed her. He followed her around inside the store and continued to harass her.

The victim called her husband who confronted Wolf when he arrived. According to the report, Wolf revealed a pistol in his waistband and told no one to mess with him because “he has had a bad day.” Two store employees also told deputies Wolf had a gun.

While investigating, a K9 Deputy found narcotics in Wolf’s car, including cocaine and oxycodone. Deputies also found a rifle and a 9mm pistol in the car.

Wolf is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

