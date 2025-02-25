Putnam County man sentenced for killing cousin in 2023

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Christian Wilkinson, of Putnam County, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his cousin, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

On Apr. 2, 2023, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Satsuma home in regards to a suicidal person. Wilkinson was found inside with a dead person.

He told detectives he shot his cousin in the face during an argument.

Wilkinson pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm on Dec. 23, 2024.

He was sentenced on Feb. 21.

