Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to give update on deadly weekend shooting involving deputies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on Monday afternoon about a deadly shooting involving deputies over the weekend.

Sheriff “Gator” Deloach said deputies shot and killed Phillip Allen Baldwin in Satsuma early Saturday morning after he threatened nearby neighbors with a gun.

Deputies said the 31-year-old went to grab that gun when they approached him.

At that time, the Sheriff’s Office said three deputies fired multiple times. Baldwin was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, and it is expected that PCSO will show that video during a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

Late Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a carjacking in Satsuma.

As deputies were responding, they got another call just after midnight about a man threatening neighbors with a gun less than three miles away.

The suspect was Baldwin, who had a long criminal history, including 13 arrests since 2012 for charges of larceny, probation violation, and battery.

A family friend, who asked not to be identified, said he was struggling with mental health issues and was otherwise harmless.

“He was one of those people like you could tell he was going through something, but he still always kept to smile on his face and I think like within the past couple of weeks he can start going downhill,” they said.

Deputies are now on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

We will have updates from Monday afternoon’s news conference starting on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

