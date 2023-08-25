Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says to TEXT-TO-911 when speaking isn’t an option

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Available since 2020, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community that if speaking isn’t an option, texting is.

In case of emergency and for those where speaking isn’t an option, TEXT-TO-911 is available.

PCSO said that in order to use the emergency service:

Be clear and concise.

No emojis or symbols.

Plain text only!

No abbreviations.

Keep cellphone with you to answer questions.

The slogan to remember is “call if you can, 911 text if you can’t.”

To be clear, PCSO said on their Facebook page that in order to communicate with the emergency service, just text 9-1-1 as the number. That will route those trying to report an emergency to 9-1-1 emergency services via texting.

Remember that if you can speak, dial 9-1-1.

