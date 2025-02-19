Putnam County Sheriff’s Office swears in first gunpowder detection K9 for school safety

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office made history Wednesday with the swearing-in of its very first gunpowder detection dog, designed to help deter school shootings.

It’s a historic moment for PCSO, Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach said.

“Mags is the first explosive and gunpowder detection dog we’ve ever had in the history of the sheriff’s office,” DeLoach said.

Mags was sworn in during a ceremony at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. The 2-year-old Labrador will be stationed at the school, and she has two primary jobs—neither of which involve apprehension or drug searches.

“Mags is here for a different reason. She’s here for explosives and gunpowder detection, and she also has a therapy component to her role,” DeLoach said.

“While she’s providing therapy, she’s also working,” Mags’ handler Deputy AJ Yeomans said.

Yeomans was the driving force behind the idea of having a dog on campus, trained to detect guns and help prevent school shootings.

“So, I wrote a proposal and gave it to the sheriff’s office to move forward with the K9 program,” Yeomans said.

Through a grant from the school district, Mags was purchased, forming a partnership between the school and the sheriff’s office.

While the presence of a K9 might seem like a deterrent, the sheriff believes Mags can also help start conversations about overall student safety and mental health.

“So, it’s another way for us to connect with the kids and ensure they’re safe here,” DeLoach said.

The sheriff added that Mags will also be deployed to other schools in the county as part of her future duties.

