Putnam County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing nonverbal boy in Welaka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Mason Newstead, 4, wandered from his home on Front Street in Welaka around 12:30 p.m., PCSO said in a Facebook post.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area searching for him.

Around 3:30 p.m., PCSO announced on its Facebook page that the Welaka Boat Ramp would be closed “to allow for Law Enforcement marine and dive operations to facilitate the search for the missing child.”

He was last seen wearing gray footie pajamas and he is nonverbal, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

