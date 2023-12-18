Quaker Oats recalls granola bars and cereals nationwide for possible health risk

CHICAGO, IL. — The Quaker Oats Company has recalled some granola bars and cereals sold nationwide because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.
Some of the products listed on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website include:
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less SugarCookies & Cream
- Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
- Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
- Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in you children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Some of the symptoms of Salmonella in healthy persons include:
- Fever
- Diarrhea (which may be bloody)
- Nausea
- Vomiting and abdominal pain
Quaker Oats said no illnesses have been confirmed.
Information on all of the specific products under recall and details for reimbursement can be found on the Quaker Oats website or on the FDA website.
