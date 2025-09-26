Quigley House to host annual golf tournament in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The domestic violence and sexual assault center, Quigley House, is hosting an annual golf tournament in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The tournament will take place at the Eagle Landing Golf Club on Friday, November 14.

The event will feature 18 holes of golf, a hole-in-one challenge, a raffle and silent auction, and an award ceremony. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Quigley House says it serves over 300 survivors, children, and their pets by providing critical support, shelter, and advocacy. Quigley House adds that the tournament raises money to continue these programs while bringing together neighbors, businesses, and advocates for a day of fun, awareness, and impact.

“Every swing and every sponsorship helps us provide safety, hope, and resources for survivors,” says Jackie Krug, the Development Director at Quigley House. “This tournament is a meaningful way to stand with survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Sponsorship deals for the golf tournament include:

$250 Hole Sponsor - Hole signage with a business logo or family name.

$800 Advocate Sponsor - a four-player team.

$1000 Educate Sponsor - a four-player team and hole signage.

$2500 Equip Sponsor - a four-player team, hole signage, and recognition in event marketing.

$3500 Empower Sponsor - Two four-player teams and presenting sponsor logo recognition on all signage and marketing.

You can register for the event or sign up to be a sponsor at the Quigley House website.

