Man, dog found dead in dumpster in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a body found in a burning dumpster in North Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called just after midnight on Monday to put out a fire in a dumpster near the Gate Station located on Heckscher Drive and I-295.

Once the fire was out, investigators found the bodies of a man and a dog inside.

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Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to uncover clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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