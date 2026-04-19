Putnam County Fire Rescue working on a 200-acre wildfire in Bostwick area

BOSTWICK, Fla. — The Putnam County Fire Rescue announced at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday that crews are working to contain a 200-acre wildfire in the Bostwick area.

The Florida Forest Service reports that the fire is 0% contained.

Fire crews are working in the area of Eagle Creek Road and West Tocoi Road to protect structures.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

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