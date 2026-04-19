‘It sounded like a dragon roaring’: Family loses entire barn to Nassau County brush fire

HILLIARD, Fla. — April Myers, her husband and children are living at a farm in Hilliard after they were forced to evacuate due to the ongoing brush fire in Nassau County. In the fire, they lost their entire barn.

Myers told Action News Jax she had never seen anything like this before.

“I keep seeing in my head just looking back there and seeing the flames come towards it and to be honest I had never been that close to a brush fire before, so it sounded like a dragon roaring,” Myers said.

She thanks family friends for allowing her family to stay at the farm until they’re able to return home. Although, she’s not sure when that will be.

In addition to her family, they had to evacuate their horses, goats, bunnies, chickens, cats, and dogs.

“There were firefighters on scene, carrying my goats, putting them in stock trailers; the horses were loaded,” Myers said.

The Hilliard community came together Saturday to provide meals, drinks, snacks and support for first responders working to contain the fire. Myers said she’s grateful for the kindness firefighters showed her as her family worked to evacuate.

“We have five neighbors on our street, we’re all like family. Everyone knows each other, is kind to each other,” Myers said.

She says more than anything, she’s thankful her family is okay and hopeful that her home will be okay.

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