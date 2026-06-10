WATCH: Man arrested after driving drunk through IRONMAN Jacksonville race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared new video of a drunk driver plowing through the Ironman Jacksonville race course on May 16, leading to his arrest on multiple felony charges and misdemeanors.

Darrell Simon, 62, was taken into custody after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle.

The incident marks Simon’s third DUI arrest in the past 10 years.

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Officer Ernesto Valerio, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Specialized Traffic Unit, was blocking traffic for the Ironman athletes completing their 26.2-mile run when he heard on the radio about a driver moving through the bike and run courses, putting lives at risk.

Officer Valerio attempted several times to pull the driver over. His dash camera recorded the driver moving through the race course, nearly hitting athletes.

Motor Unit Officer Aaron Sanchez attempted to stop the car with his motorcycle, an action the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated put his own life in danger.

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Officer Valerio was eventually able to stop the car using a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Riverside Park Place and Park Street. Other nearby officers assisted in Simon’s arrest.

Watch the full video below:

JSO says this incident could have caused a tragedy, and they are grateful that the officer’s quick actions stopped anyone from getting hurt or possibly killed.

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