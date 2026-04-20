Breezy and cooler, very high wildfire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Expect a dry Monday morning commute with breezy conditions.

Winds are out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph in the morning. The winds will die down by late afternoon.

The elevated winds will keep the fire danger in the ‘extreme’ category.

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Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Beach conditions will be rough.

We warm back up on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s. Still no rain in sight.

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TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Breezy. High: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/88

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