Jacksonville police warn of Facebook Marketplace dirt bike theft scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a pattern of thefts targeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace after 12 dirt bikes were stolen in nine weeks using the same method.

In each case, a prospective buyer contacted sellers through the platform, arranged a meeting, then asked to take a test ride before paying, and drove off with the bike.

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“If you’re stealing dirt bikes (or anything else) from people on Facebook Marketplace, we won’t let you get away with it,” JSO said in a public statement.

Investigators are urging anyone selling items online to take several precautions. Sellers should refuse to allow test drives before receiving payment, avoid secluded meeting locations, and document interactions by screenshotting messages and photographing the buyer at the meetup.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that its six district substations and the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville are available as safe transaction sites.

Officials said a buyer’s reluctance to meet at a substation should be treated as a warning sign.

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The agency emphasized the guidance applies to all online sales transactions. Anyone who experiences theft during an online sale is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly.

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