QUIZ: Which Action News Jax anchor most matches your holiday personality?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Clark Griswold your favorite holiday character? Or is it Frosty the Snowman?

Do you hate stressful holiday shopping -- but are also guilty of waiting until the last minute to get gifts?

Like to unwind with an eggnog at the end of a long December day?

You have some things in common with Action News Jax anchors, the Action Sports Jax team, and the First Alert Weather meteorologists!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We’ve created a quiz so you can find out which Action News Jax anchor, meteorologist, or member of the Action Sports Jax team best matches your holiday personality.

Once you finish the quiz, there will be a special message from your Action News Jax holiday match.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Thank you for watching Action News Jax and we wish you and your family the happiest of holidays!

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.