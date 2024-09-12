Rain continues, heavy at times with a flood threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there won’t be a break from the rain until Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect:

Little change with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The most widespread rain will be early Thursday evening, midday and afternoon Friday, and late morning into the afternoon Saturday.

The threat for areas of flooding will continue with another 1-3″ of rain into Saturday but local amounts 5”+.

We finally trend less wet – but not completely dry – on Sunday and especially early next week.

Temperatures at least stay mild for this time of year albeit very humid with highs in the 80s & lows in the 70s.

Francine is dissipating over Northern Mississippi – no impacts to Jacksonville/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia. Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Florida over the weekend and may become a tropical system before moving into the Carolinas early next week – few direct local impacts expected. Tropical Depression 7 will stay far east over the open Atlantic. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

