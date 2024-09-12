Rain continues, heavy at times with a flood threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there won’t be a break from the rain until Sunday.
Here’s what you can expect:
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
- Little change with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The most widespread rain will be early Thursday evening, midday and afternoon Friday, and late morning into the afternoon Saturday.
- The threat for areas of flooding will continue with another 1-3″ of rain into Saturday but local amounts 5”+.
- We finally trend less wet – but not completely dry – on Sunday and especially early next week.
- Temperatures at least stay mild for this time of year albeit very humid with highs in the 80s & lows in the 70s.
- Francine is dissipating over Northern Mississippi – no impacts to Jacksonville/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia. Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Florida over the weekend and may become a tropical system before moving into the Carolinas early next week – few direct local impacts expected. Tropical Depression 7 will stay far east over the open Atlantic. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️