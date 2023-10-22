Raising awareness: Madison Schemitz throws first pitch at UNF softball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday, October 22nd, UNF softball is playing a home game vs UCF. This game is an opportunity to raise awareness for the One Love organization.

The One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization with the goal of ending relationship abuse. The organization works to empower young people with the tools and resources they need to see the signs of healthy vs. unhealthy relationships and bring life-saving prevention education to their communities.

Madison Schemitz, from Ponte Vedra, will be there in support with her family as they’ve joined the One Love organization after being a victim of relationship abuse herself.

Pregame events: 1st pitches by:

Madison Schemitz- victim

Sharon Love- One Love Founder, mom to Yeardley Love

Kennedy Armstrong- attack hero

