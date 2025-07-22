Ranking the receiving corps of the AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The AFC South is currently probably best known for its edge rushers and receivers. There are some big names across the division at both positions. Let’s take a look at how the receiving rooms across the division stack up against one another.

1. Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Tank Dell

It’s hard to find many receiving rooms better than this one. Nico Collins is as good as they come, finishing fourth in the NFL with 83.8 yards per game. Despite missing five games, Collins still managed to cross the 1,000-yard threshold. Justin Jefferson and JaMarr Chase aside, Nico Collins can stack up against anyone, especially as a deep receiver.

According to Fantasy Points, Nico Collins was the NFL’s best separator on vertical breaking routes. Christian Kirk and Tank Dell are nice complementary pieces as well, doing really solid work in the slot. Dell is returning from a nasty injury; however, the addition of Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Royal means he can fully rest up before stepping onto the field.

2. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs

This is a tough one between the Colts and Jaguars for the second-best receiving room in the AFC South. Ultimately, I chose the more proven corps over the one with the most potential. The Colts’ room is much better than their stats would indicate due to poor quarterback play.

Pittman’s career contested catch rate of 53.8% is phenomenal, while Josh Downs finished fourth with 634 yards from the slot. Downs is among the NFL’s most underrated receivers. Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell add further support as well. Keep Mitchell in your thoughts and prayers as he saw the highest rate of uncatchable targets last season of any receiver in the NFL.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown

While Brian Thomas Jr is undeniably a stud and top receiver in the NFL, the Jaguars’ other two receivers are a rookie, albeit one, Travis Hunter, and a free agent acquisition who has never been a true starter. There’s a lot of uncertainty; however, there’s even more potential.

Thomas shattered the Jaguars’ rookie receiving records en route to 1,282 yards. He led the NFL in separation on slants and was second behind only Nico Collins on vertical breaking routes. He was also the only receiver to score 50% or more of his team’s passing touchdowns.

Travis Hunter finished college with the highest career contested catch rate of any first-round receiver since at least 2014. Dyami Brown, on the other hand, is a YAC specialist, averaging 7.6 yards after the catch per reception, 8th among 110 WRs.

4. Tennessee Titans: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks

Despite a pretty poor offense, the Titans’ receiving room isn’t all that bad. Jaguars’ fans will remember Ridley for his rollercoaster of a 2023 season, but he’s still putting up pretty good numbers. Ridley has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, despite unreliable quarterback play.

Tyler Lockett is getting up there in age a bit, but his route craftiness should keep him young a while longer. He figures to be the Titans’ slot this upcoming season. Titans fans will have to hope this season is the one where they finally see if Treylon Burks can live up to his draft selection. Burks’ 699 receiving yards through three seasons aren’t exactly what the Titans had in mind.

