Rates to decrease for Florida Power & Light customers in May

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power & Light customers will have lower rates in May, according to a news release.

State regulators approved the company’s request to reduce rates because of lower fuel costs.

Rates were also lower in April because of a temporary surcharge to pay for past hurricane restorations.

With the new rate decrease, a 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential customer bill will be more than $14 lower than it was in March, according to FPL.

The company wants to remind customers that your bill will vary based on how much electricity you use.

