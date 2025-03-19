READ: St. Johns County school superintendent applicant resumes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District is sharing information about applicants who want to fill the district’s top job.

Action News Jax told you in November when Tim Forson announced his retirement after spending 36 years in St. Johns County schools, with the last seven as superintendent.

Here are the superintendent applicants and the links to their resumes:

Action News Jax told you in April when Perez applied for the open superintendent job with Duval County Public Schools.

Taylor was also a Top 5 finalist for the DCPS job in May. Dr. Christopher Bernier ultimately landed the job.

