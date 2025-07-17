‘Really shocked’: Three men shot, expected to survive after shooting in Jacksonville’s Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three young men were shot and are now recovering in the hospital, following a triple shooting in what neighbors of Jacksonville’s Grand Park area say is an otherwise quiet community with many seniors.

“We always have this way of respecting our elders. And just think about them, think about their safety,” said Natalie McConnel Sidbury, landlord to a home just down the street from where the shooting happened. “You know, their children, their grandchildren may not be with them, and it’s up to us to keep them safe in this community. It’s up to us.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it all began just around 2 a.m. Thursday, when a young man in his late teens or early 20s was found shot in the head on West 25th Street. Police say the bullet just grazed him.

Two other young men also showed up at a local hospital soon after that with gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident. All three are expected to survive.

“When I saw it on the news, I was really shocked because this particular area I find is quiet,” Sidbury said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sidbury said the Grand Park area could see a lot of good from a little extra JSO and police presence.

“Maybe just more presence in the area here, maybe can minimize these type of things and just allow this place to be great,” Sidbury said.

JSO is now asking that anybody with information come forward and call JSO at 904-630-0500, or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS immediately.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.