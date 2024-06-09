Record heat pushed dozens of people to a cooling center in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City Rescue Mission opened its doors with AC running and showers ready this morning.

The director said this weather is dangerous and people need to take shelter.

As temperatures topped just shy of 100 degrees, people were expected to flood the City Rescue Mission.

Cory McCain, a Jacksonville resident, told Action News Jax that today’s temperature is intense and he’s thankful the colling center welcomed him in.

“The people here are great, McCain said. “The staff -- they take care of you, they make sure that you’re ok, they help you out any way they can, when they can, and if they can, and if they can’t, they will direct you to somebody who can.”

On top of housing more than 100 homeless people the mission took in dozens of people and counting at the cooling center.

