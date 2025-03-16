Red flag warning at Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — Beachgoers should stay out of the water today.

Strong rip currents and rough surf have prompted Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue to issue a red flag warning.

Please stay out of the water until conditions improve.

