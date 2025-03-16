First Alert Weather Day: Tornado watch in effect for the entire viewing area

Jacksonville, Fla. — Sunday starts off mild and breezy with temperatures in the 70s ahead of a strong cold front.

A line of scattered severe thunderstorms is approaching our region from the west. Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees.

Here’s what time the storms are expected to arrive:

Waycross to Lake City between 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Brunswick to western Duval to Starke between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Coastal Nassau to Ponte Vedra to Palatka between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Pushing offshore St. Johns County by 6 p.m.

All hazards are on the table: damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, lightning, an isolated tornado, heavy rain, and small hail. This doesn’t mean everyone will see these, but the strongest of storms will be capable of them. We clear out overnight with temperatures that will be much cooler over the next few days. A nice week of weather is ahead.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Windy and warm with heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Rain ending, skies clearing, temperatures dropping. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 51/67

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. 42/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/81

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 53/72

FRIDAY: Chilly start, sunny and nice. 39/68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/76

