Neighbors in Southeast Georgia prepare for storm during state of emergency

FOLKSTON, Ga. — As we are gearing up for Sunday’s storms, people in Southeast Georgia said they are already stocking up on supplies. Employees at local grocery stores said shelves have been emptying out while people prepare.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s approach.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to neighbors in Folkston who said Saturday’s beautiful weather was not fooling anyone. Many have seen the warnings that South Georgia is going to be hit hard by the storm.

“I think we’ll be ok. I’m not too worried about it because we have been through worse,” said Michelle Trefethen, Folkston resident.

Many neighbors said they have been stocking their pantries with food as well as securing their yards.

“We have a basketball hoop, and we’ll probably lay that down. We’ll also pull our cars back closer to the house away from the trees we have in the front,” said Trefethen.

The First Alert Weather Team forecasts that towns in Southeast Georgia will start seeing heavy rains by at least the late morning.

Another Folkston resident, Shakera Walthour, said we should treat this like any day during hurricane preparedness month.

“You never know, it may be a bad storm meanwhile we’re thinking it’s not. We never know what’s going to happen to our homes, vehicles or anything,” said Walthour.

Co-owner of Thai Smile Folkston said the restaurant is closed on Sundays, but they will be monitoring any damage this storm may leave behind.

“We don’t have any flooding here, we just have to be worried about the power. If the power is out, we will be closed on Monday. That’s the most important thing,” said Navat Manaphanthanont, co-owner of Thai Smile Folkston.

