First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Wind, rain and storms on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, as we track a strong storm system making its way to Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Tonight will be breezy and mild with some clouds. The low is 67.

Sunday morning will begin windy and dry before a band of heavy showers and storms moves in. It will track eastward, reaching Waycross to Lake City from 10 am to noon.

Brunswick to Western Duval to Starke will begin to feel its effects from 1 - 3 pm.

Ponte Vedra/St. Augustine to Palatka will get it later, from 2 - 4 pm.

An isolated severe storm will be possible with winds that could gust from 50-70 mph. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado.

Strong winds of 20 - 40 mph will occur with or without any rain or storms.

Skies will clear by Monday with much cooler temperatures, only topping out in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s inland to the 40s at the coast Monday night.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Windy… some sun in the morning then showers & t'storms spreading west to east from late morning through the afternoon. High: 85 falling into the 60s by late afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers early then clearing & cooler. Low: 51

MONDAY: Sunny/breezy/cool. High: 67

TUESDAY: Sunny & nice. 42/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. 45/81

THURSDAY: Clouds move in with a few brief showers, breezy. 53/72

FRIDAY: Sunny & cool but nice. 39/71

SATURDAY: Sunny & cool. 48/76

