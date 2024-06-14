Refinery Jax Beach makes Yelp’s ‘20 restaurants with ocean views as captivating as the food’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In the Jacksonville area, there’s no shortage of great ocean views to take in while dining, but one restaurant has been given extra recognition by Yelp.

Refinery Jax Beach made the Yelp community list of “20 restaurants with ocean views as captivating as the food.”

Places all across the country made the list and Yelp said, “when the views and food both look this good, we’re absolutely pulling our cameras out before the first bite.”

One Yelp reviewer said of Refinery Jax Beach, “No one can beat that view. It is so relaxing and rejuvenating. You are paying for the view, good food and drinks, and it is worth it!”

According to Yelpers, Refinery’s popular dishes include Lobster Corn Dogs, Filet Mignon, and Peach Melba Butter Cake.

Refinery Jax Beach is located at 831 1st St N., Jacksonville Beach. They are open on Tuesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday.

To see the full list of restaurants that made Yelp’s list of restaurants with great ocean views, click here.

