Registered sex offender convicted of killing Lake City teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. — John Leonard Bowen killed Coyoete Kathren Cheyenne Turner in 2023, and for that, he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

Bowen, 49, was convicted by a Columbia County jury on June 11.

Turner’s partially burned body was found on September 3, 2023, off Southwest Haltiwanger Road.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to Bowen. Investigators said inconsistencies in his story quickly made him a suspect.

According to his arrest report, Bowen said he hit Turner with his SUV, performed sex acts on her while she was unconscious and choked her.

The report said items used to burn her body were found in his vehicle.

Bowen was charged with Turner’s murder on September 7, 2023.

Coyoete Turner was 18 years old.

