Registration opens for DONNA Foundation’s 20th marathon weekend in 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Foundation opened registration for its 20th Running of DONNA Marathon Weekend. This milestone celebration will bring thousands of participants to the city from Feb. 5-7, 2027, to support those living with breast cancer and generate critical funding for the foundation’s mission.

The DONNA Marathon Weekend is the organization’s premier annual event and a cornerstone of The DONNA Foundation’s Survivorship, Education and Awareness Program. Over the past two decades, more than 300,000 athletes have crossed DONNA finish lines, helping the foundation serve more than 22,000 families. The foundation has secured over $7 million in financial services and debt relief and invested over $3.3 million in groundbreaking breast cancer research.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, a three-time breast cancer survivor and the founder of the race series, launched the event in 2008 to help families overcome financial barriers to care. The 2027 theme, “Love in Motion,” celebrates choosing hope over fear and recognizes the contributions of survivors, families, volunteers and runners. The anniversary theme draws inspiration from Deegan’s memoir, “Through Rose Colored Glasses.”

“DONNA Marathon Weekend means so much to so many people and this year’s theme is a tribute to everyone who is part of it,” Deegan said. “We have made tremendous strides toward a future that is incredibly bright –– one without breast cancer. There may be more hills to climb, but I hold fast to the belief that nothing is impossible when we choose love over fear. The 20th running of DONNA Marathon Weekend is a milestone worthy of celebration and I look forward to running beside so many of our friends, family, supporters and survivors next year.”

The event draws participants from across the country each year, generating more than $4 million in annual economic impact for Northeast Florida. The marathon weekend showcases Jacksonville’s beaches, hospitality and vibrant running community. All events, including the marathon, half marathon, 5K, DONNA Dash and the third annual Pete’s Bar DONNA Crawl, begin at Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Executive Director of The DONNA Foundation Amanda Napolitano emphasized the significance of the anniversary. “The 20th Running is not simply a celebration of where we’ve been,” Napolitano said. “It’s an invitation to be part of what comes next. Every registration, every fundraiser, every volunteer and every survivor who joins us helps move love forward for someone facing breast cancer. That’s what Love in Motion means and that’s the future we’re building together.”

The DONNA Foundation continues its partnership with Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic, the official host hotel for the weekend, which includes the Health & Wellness Expo and post-race celebrations.

The DONNA Marathon and Half Marathon have been recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and voted Best in Jax by Jacksonville Magazine. The DONNA Marathon is also an Abbott World Marathon Majors Marathon Tours & Travel Age Group World Ranking qualifying race.

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and take advantage of early bird pricing. Registration is available now at breastcancermarathon.com. Registrations completed on July 14 received a 10% launch-day discount.

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