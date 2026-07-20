First Alert Weather: Tracking T.D. #2, Hot and humid day ahead with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning is warm, with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.

Plenty of dry time is expected today, though a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms are expected. Initial storm development is expected near or after 2 p.m.

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Storms will lift into the area from central Florida, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.

Rain coverage tapers off tomorrow and through much of this week as T.D. #2 moves slowly west.

This week will be HOT with highs in the mid 90s.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression #2 is slowly gathering strength in the NE Gulf

T.D. #2 is forecast to become “Bertha” today or Tuesday

This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain to the Northern Gulf Coast

There are no other areas to watch in the tropics.

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TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 78

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 78/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated shower. 77/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/92

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain and storms. 76/91

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