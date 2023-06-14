Rejoice!: Cheerwine cans available in all Florida Publix stores

Cheerwine fans rejoice! The cherished Southern drink is now available for Publix locations across Florida.

The soft drink company announced this week that both Cheerwine and Cheerwine Zero Sugar 12-pack are now available at Publix stores across the Sunshine State.

This cherished cheery-flavored soda has been a staple in its home state of North Caroline since its creation in 1917, gaining national praise.

To find which store is selling a cool refreshing glass, you can use this interactive map HERE.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A social media post announcing the news was met with celebratory comments.

“Christmas came early! Finally!” one commenter said.

“Best news I’ve heard all day!!” another commenter added.

Read: Bite30 is back: Orlando area restaurants offer multi-course meals for $35

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.