Relentless rainfall to continue before weekend changes

Jacksonville, Fl — Showers are streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico over most of Northeast Florida, as an upper level disturbance continues to crank out rain. Many local neighborhoods have seen multiple inches of rain since the weekend.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh expects a break in the rain midday before yet more rain and thunderstorms develop.

This wet and stormy pattern continues tomorrow before we finally break out with more sunshine, warmer temps, and less rain.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Bedenbaugh says there will still be some storms this weekend, but they will mainly be in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will have just an isolated storm chance. Temperatures will be back to near average in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Central Atlantic. It’s expected to stay over the ocean and weaken, but not before it is forecast to become “Cindy”, the third named storm of the season.

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands later today and tonight. Bret is not expected to threaten Florida or the United States.





First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 22 - Morning Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast



