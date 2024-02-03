Replica of the flagship Magellan-Elcano's expedition arrives in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A replica of the flagship of Magellan-Elcano’s expedition that led to the first circumnavigation of the globe, the Nao Trinidad, arrives in St. Augustine this February.

She will dock at St. Augustine Municipal Marina, St. Augustine.

After visiting St. Marys and Fernandina Beach, where she received more than 8000 visits, she continues her path to Fernandina Beach expecting to keep spreading the maritime heritage.

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of what was called Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), captained by Ferdinand Magellan. Five ships (Naos) departed from Sevilla, but only two made it to the Spice Islands, Nao Trinidad was one of them.

This beautiful replica weights 150Tn, 93ft in length, and has a 26ft beam, three masts and a bowsprit. The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet, five sails and five decks, built with an exquisite work in Iroko (African hardwood) and pinewood. This ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast as a training vessel and floating museum.

The Naos have this unique and original design that made them the most advanced in naval engineering, used first as cargo ships in Spain and then taking the lead as exploring vessels. She is a full-scale replica, faithful on her design and dimensions. More than a hundred artisans of the sea worked on her construction: such as ship carpenters, rope masters or naval engineers.

The visitors will be able to tour four decks, to feel how the life was like onboard at the time and how it is to live today on an historical ship of these characteristics. They will be able to learn about the maneuvering, the rigging and interact with the crew, who have the most amazing experiences on their long voyages.

