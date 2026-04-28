Georgia officials report progress containing Highway 82 Fire, but long fight likely still ahead

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews are starting to make tangible progress in containing the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley and Glynn Counties.

The Highway 82 has destroyed 82 homes and four businesses.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp added that 17 more homes damaged in the fire are still being assessed during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I mean, we’ve got firefighters out there that have had their homes being threatened in the Highway 82 Fire, you know, they’re running home trying to check on that, get it in good shape, and then they’re going right back to the line to help their neighbors,” said Kemp.

But amid the devastation, there are signs of progress.

After the fire doubled in size over the weekend, rains that followed soon after allowed fire crews to up the level of containment from just 6 percent to 32 percent in 24 hours.

443 personnel are currently responding, with more than 100 homes still right up against the fire line.

Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said the progress made since Monday has been encouraging.

But he added conditions remain fluid, and the timeline to get it fully put out will likely be measured in months, not weeks.

“A great example was the Honey Prairie Fire, burned for over a year before we called that controlled and out. That was in 2011 and we have the same fuel, same conditions here,” said Sabo.

For those who have lost homes, many have been asking when to expect FEMA assistance.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb said that it won’t come until after the situation moves from the response to the recovery phase.

“FEMA is embedded in our SOC. We’re engaged with them every day. They’re monitoring the situation, but when it comes to a major declaration, it’s just too early in the process,” said Lamb.

And Governor Kemp said in the meantime, volunteer organizations and emergency management agencies are helping those impacted and taking donations.

“If you just simply want to give people gift cards and let them, you know, go buy some clothes or the grocery store. Things like that would be very helpful for people that are wanting to help,” said Kemp.

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