Report: Browns request interview with Jaguars OC to fill head coach vacancy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski to fill its vacancy at head coach, according to cleveland.com and multiple reports.

The Browns have interviewed a handful of other potential head coach candidates, including former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

If Udinski, 30, is hired as an NFL head coach this year, he’d be the youngest ever hired at that position.

This was Udinski’s sixth season as a coach in the NFL, but his first as an offensive coordinator.

Before coming to Jacksonville he spent three seasons at the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach. He started his coaching career with the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski a couple of weeks ago after six seasons, multiple losing records, and finishing last place in the AFC North this year.

