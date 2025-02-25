Report: Denny’s follows Waffle House, adds egg surcharge to combat shortage

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Another breakfast chain restaurant has announced that customers may have to pay more when ordering eggs. Spartanburg, S.C.-based Denny’s Corp. is following Waffle House and is adding surcharges to its menus as the price of eggs continues to rise, according to multiple media outlets including Nations Restaurant News and Restaurant Business.com

The move by Denny’s, which operates 1,500 U.S. restaurants, comes as egg prices continue to skyrocket due to a nationwide shortage caused by avian flu.

Denny’s said Monday that it is adding the temporary surcharge to all meals that include eggs at some of its restaurants to help manage rising egg prices, according to the report on Restaurant Business. The amount of the surcharge will vary by market, the report states.

Norcross, Ga.-based Waffle House earlier this month added a 50-cent per-egg surcharge at all of its 2,000 locations.

