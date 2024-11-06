Report: Here’s what we know about when Kamala Harris will give concession speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to deliver a concession speech after being defeated in her bid for President of the United States, according to Reuters. She will deliver her remarks at her alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C. after calling Donald Trump who will be the next president after winning more than the required 270 electoral votes in Tuesday’s election.

Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Associated Press contributed to this report

