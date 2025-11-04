Raiders trading WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars for draft picks

Action News Jax has confirmed that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth and sixth round picks.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the NFL’s trade deadline.

JAGS TRADE

1:34.00 - Jakobi meyers reportedly traded to the Jaguars https://t.co/hHIDzAiE71 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 4, 2025

