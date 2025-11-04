Local

Raiders trading WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars for draft picks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 27: Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Action News Jax has confirmed that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth and sixth round picks.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the NFL’s trade deadline.

