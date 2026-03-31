March Madness brings spike in vasectomies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — March Madness is in full swing, but some men are taking a “timeout” when it comes to their reproductive health.

Action News Jax talked to a urologist about a common surgery for men during the month of March.

Some are calling it a slam dunk for their health; getting comfortable on the couch, and March Madness on the TV.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist at Orlando Health, said he’s noticed a spike in vasectomy appointments during the weeks of March Madness.

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“All of this started in 2018, there was a study done where they looked at an uptick of vasectomies in March. And then when they look back, they realize, oh, it’s during March Madness season,” Brahmbhatt said.

With a few days of rest needed for recovery, he said men can spend time at home and still cheer their team onto victory. Brahmbhatt said it could be the perfect “bracket” for a vasectomy recovery.

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“When they asked these patients why they did it, they’re like, yeah, because I want to watch basketball at home. I don’t want my wife nagging me or whatnot. I want to be able to do everything I want to do. And then now that’s trickled on to today where the madness of vasectomies continues when March Madness comes along,” Brahmbhatt said.

Brahmbhatt said vasectomies can be a highly effective form of birth control, with over 99% success rate at preventing pregnancy.

“It’s not as bad as it seems … Most patients really need to take it easy for about two days. We ask them to keep ice on their scrotum where we do the vasectomy from and then not lift anything heavy for about another one or two weeks. Most guys are back to their normal activities within a few days with some restrictions,” Brahmbhatt said. “If you want to be put to sleep, I can put you to sleep for it. So there’s many different options for your comfort. The procedure itself is done the same way by almost every urologists … It’s a very quick procedure.”

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