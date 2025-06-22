Reported crash shuts down Matthews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a crash with injuries on the westbound side of the Mathews Bridge Sunday morning.

JSO says all westbound lanes are closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being detoured at University Boulevard to the Hart Bridge for access into Downtown.

FHP and emergency crews are on scene. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays.

