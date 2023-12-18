Florida lawmaker proposes bill to ban pride flags from government buildings, facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmaker David Borrero (R- Miami-Dade) has introduced a bill that seeks to prohibit the display of certain flags, including LGBTQ+ pride flags on government buildings and facilities.

The bill (HB 901) outlines a ban on flags representing various political viewpoints, including those related to partisan issues such as race, sexual orientation, and gender.

Notably, the bill does not impose any limitations on the display of religious flags.

The term “governmental entity” is defined by the bill as any government agency, local government, public schools, public colleges, and public universities.

The primary objective of the proposed ban, as explained in the bill, is to ensure that governmental entities maintain neutrality when representing political viewpoints through flag displays. The legislation also stated that private individuals would not be restricted in expressing private speech or viewpoints protected by the First Amendment.

the bill mandates that if passed, the United States flag must be prominently displayed in a position superior to any other flag on government buildings and facility grounds.

If the bill successfully navigates the legislative process and gains approval, it is set to be signed into law on July 1, 2024.

