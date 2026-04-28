Residents gather at gas station in Brantley County to make sure family and friends are safe

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Brantley County remain on high alert tonight as aggressive, fast-moving wildfires continue to tear through the region, threatening homes, livestock, and the very livelihoods of those who call this area home. For many locals, the scale of the destruction and the speed of the flames are unlike anything witnessed in decades.

In the midst of mandatory evacuations and thick smoke on Saturday, the Friendly Express gas station on Highway 82 has transformed from a routine pit stop into a vital sanctuary. Throughout the weekend, the station has served as a central meeting point for displaced neighbors and anxious friends.

“Just making sure they’re alright and making sure that they’re okay,” said one resident, echoing the sentiment of dozens who have gathered at the pumps not for fuel, but for news.

For those living on the front lines, the visual of the encroaching fire is something they won’t soon forget. Lane Howington, a lifelong resident, described a harrowing scene from his family’s property.

“Being able to step out my grandma’s backyard and see flames rolling over the top of the trees is absolutely insane,” Howington said. He described the experience as a “gut-wrenching feeling” that has left the community reeling.

For multi-generational families like Howington’s, the stakes involve more than just real estate.

“This is everywhere that we’ve called home,” Howington said. ”It’s really, really scary thinking that you’re going to lose a part of home, your livelihood, your history.”

Firefighting crews from several agencies are working around the clock to establish containment lines and protect structures. The battle is being coordinated by the Southern Area Complex Incident Management Team.

“Our priority is life and safety for both the public and the firefighters,” said Karen Miranda, Public Information Officer for the team.

As the sun sets over the charred landscape, the community remains resilient. While the future of many properties remains uncertain, the spirit of Waynesville holds steady.

“Just keep fighting,” encouraged one local resident. ”You’ll make it through eventually. Just keep going.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.