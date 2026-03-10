Resolution to cases against Jacksonville firefighters accused in “prank war”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The criminal cases against four Jacksonville firefighters have reached some resolution.

The cases against Wesley Parker, Landon Simmons, Tristen Harrison and Colby Lesage were referred to a pretrial intervention program. According to court records, Parker’s case was disposed of after the program was completed. The charges for the others will be dropped once they complete the program.

Action News Jax was the first to report the firefighters’ arrests. They were charged with criminal mischief for shooting paintballs at passing vehicles while on duty at Jacksonville Fire Rescue Station 4 in LaVilla.

The incident, which the firefighters called a “prank war”, happened in December of 2025, but they weren’t arrested until January, causing Action News Jax to ask Sheriff T.K. Waters if the firefighters received special treatment.

Sheriff Waters replied, “No, I don’t give my own officers special treatment.”

