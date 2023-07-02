Restaurant Report: Dozens of live and dead roaches at local Subway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When you eat out, it’s always important to eat fresh but fresh wasn’t the word when inspectors visited one local Subway.

Action News Jax Ben Becker paid a visit to the Subway on Dunn Avenue near Rolling River Boulevard where an orange sign said it was closed by inspectors - but a manager gave Becker the stop sign.

“What’s going on here, shut down?” asked Becker. “No comment,” the manager said.

State inspectors had plenty to say as they found 25 live roaches, 46 dead roaches and three live small flying insects. It was temporarily closed.

Becker hung around and the manager eventually stuck a phone outside the door with the district manager on the line.

“I’m asking you kindly for a comment about what’s happening at this place where people come to eat with their families and you have live and dead roaches,” said Becker.

But the district manager wasn’t serving up many answers telling Becker no comment nearly a dozen times.

Elsewhere, Wendy’s on Lem Turner Road near 295 was cited for time/temperature safety violations, raw sewage backing up and garbage on the ground around a dumpster. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Nesbit Restaurant on Avenue B near Edgewood Avenue had 75 rodent droppings, two dead rodents in a glue trap and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop Little Saigon Café on Wells Road near Blanding Boulevard had five dead roaches, a mold-like substance in an ice machine and it was operating with an expired license. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

