Resurfacing project to begin on Philips Highway next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major resurfacing project is set to begin next week along Philips Highway on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the work will stretch about 2 miles, from Bayard Boulevard to Business Park Boulevard.

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Crews will repave the road and make upgrades to drainage, sidewalks, bike paths, traffic signals, and signs.

Duval Asphalt Products was awarded the $4.1 million contract for the project.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday, both during the day and overnight.

FDOT says no lane closures will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

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